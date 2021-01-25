BOJ's Kuroda says economy stable thanks to mix of fiscal, monetary support

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference in Tokyo, Japan March 16, 2020, in this photo released by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday a combination of expansionary fiscal and monetary policies have been successful in keeping the country’s economy stable despite headwinds from the coroanvirus pandemic.

“The resurgence of COVID-19 and the state of emergency declaration by the government just a few weeks ago would tend to dampen (Japan’s economic) recovery. In this kind of situation, the most important policy is to ... avoid unemployment and cooperate failures,” Kuroda told a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum.