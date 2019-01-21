Brazil's Bolsonaro lands in Davos to boost investor confidence

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro gestures during a meeting with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil January 16, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino/File Photo

(Reuters) - Brazil’s right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that he wants to assure investors that Brazil is a changed country, where it is safer to do business since his government took office three weeks ago.

Arriving in Davos for an annual world meeting of business leaders, Bolsonaro told reporters that Brazil wants to expand trade with other countries and he is sure his government will carry out successful privatizations of state companies. His comments were broadcast in Brazil by cable TV channel GloboNews.