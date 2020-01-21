Brazil GDP growth this year could be 2.5%: Economy Minister Guedes

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes attends a Mercosur trade bloc summit, in Bento Goncalves, Brazil December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Diego Vara

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy is on course to grow by 2.5% this year, the country’s Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday.

That would be slightly higher than the government’s official forecast of 2.4%. Speaking on a panel discussion “Strategic Outlook: Latin America” broadcast live on the WEF’s website, Guedes also said Brazil has reduced interest payments on its debt by 100 billion reais ($24 bln) in the last year.