FILE PHOTO - Ray Dalio, founder, co-chief investment officer and co-chairman of Bridgewater Associates, speaks at the 2017 Forbes Under 30 Summit in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S. October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - The founder and chairman of hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, Ray Dalio, said he sees significantly slower growth rates in Europe and United States.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Dalio said that monetary policies in Europe, the United States and China will have to ease in the next two years.