Up to Britain to define post-Brexit ties with EU: Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Germany and its European Union partners have an interest in a close relationship with Britain after it leaves the bloc, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday, adding that it was now up to London to decide what it wants.

“We must all now live with the shock that Britain wants to leave the European Union. All my energy and thoughts are focused on achieving this in an orderly manner that allows us to have a good partnership for the sake of all,” Merkel said, adding that Britain had much to offer in terms of security and defense.

“But we are also a trading area and the closer and less complicated our relations are the better. But it is now naturally in Britain’s hands,” she told the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.