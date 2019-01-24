News from the 2019 World Economic Forum
BoE's Carney says cryptocurrencies unlikely to revolutionize financial sector

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday that cryptocurrencies were unlikely to revolutionize the financial sector because they were more like assets than currencies.

“On crypto, it’s not going to disrupt, because they’re not crypto-currencies. They’re at best crypto-assets, but they’re really not going anywhere,” Carney said at a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

