News from the 2019 World Economic Forum
January 24, 2019 / 11:32 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bank of England's Carney declines to say if he'd extend term if Brexit delayed

1 Min Read

Mark Carney, Governor of the bank of England, attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney declined to comment on Thursday on whether he would extend his term if the process of Brexit is delayed.

“I’m prepared to stay around for another 5 minutes and 8 seconds, which is what the clock says,” Carney joked, referring to the time remaining at a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Carney is due to step down as governor at the end of January 2020, while Britain is set to leave the European Union on March 29 2019.

Reporting by Alessandra Galloni and Leika Kihara, writing by Andy Bruce, editing by Alistair Smout

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below