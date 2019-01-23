Markets will push Trump into a trade deal: China regulator

FILE PHOTO - Chinese and U.S. flags are set up for a signing ceremony during a visit by U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao at China's Ministry of Transport in Beijing, China April 27, 2018. Picture taken April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - A top Chinese markets regulator voiced confidence on Wednesday that Beijing and Washington would resolve their trade dispute, suggesting market pressure would ultimately push U.S. President Donald Trump into a deal.

Fang Xinghai, vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, made the comment at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland after months of market turmoil caused in part by the dispute’s impact on the global economy.

“I think there will be deal. Trump measures success of his measures by the rise and fall of the Dow Jones average.”