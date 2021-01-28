China will fend off new risks, challenges brought by new tech: industry minister

FILE PHOTO: Xiao Yaqing, chairman of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) attends a news conference on the sidelines of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will prevent and resolve new risks and challenges brought about by new technologies, new businesses and new technological formats, Xiao Yaqing, minister of industry and information technology, said on Thursday.

Speaking at a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum, Xiao said China will continue to open up and improve its business environment while fending off such risks and challenges.