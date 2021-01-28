China will fend off new risks, challenges brought by new tech: industry minister

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will prevent and resolve new risks and challenges brought about by new technologies, new businesses and new technological formats, Xiao Yaqing, minister of industry and information technology, said on Thursday.
Speaking at a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum, Xiao said China will continue to open up and improve its business environment while fending off such risks and challenges.
Reporting by Ryan Woo and Lusha Zhang; Editing by Himani Sarkar
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.