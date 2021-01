FILE PHOTO: Headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, is pictured in Beijing, China September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

(Reuters) - China’s monetary policy will continue to support economic growth and the central bank will watch debt and non-performing loan risks, central bank governor Yi Gang said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum, Yi said China’s macro policies will focus on maximising employment, and China’s exports will continue to be pretty good this year.