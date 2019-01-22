China's exports 'not very encouraging': senior official

FILE PHOTO: Fang Xinghai, vice chairman of China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), speaks at the Lujiazui financial forum in Shanghai, China June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - China’s export figures from December were “not very encouraging” but Beijing has plenty of room to deploy measures to spur economic growth, a senior official of the country’s securities regulatory body said on Tuesday.

“If things continue to be challenging ... on fiscal policy there is room to expand. The government sector can still leverage a lot,” Fang Xinghai, vice-chairman of China’s Securities Regulatory Commission, said in a seminar in Davos.

“The bottom line is that China is slowing down but it’s not going to be a disaster,” he said. “Chinese macropolicy is very responsible and very data-dependent. If things unfold, we will respond appropriately.”