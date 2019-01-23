Deutsche Bank CEO says bank cooperating with German prosecutors

Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing attends the 28th Frankfurt European Banking Congress (EBC) at the Old Opera house in Frankfurt, Germany November 16, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

DAVOS (Reuters) - The chief executive of Deutsche Bank, Christian Sewing, said on Wednesday the lender had the biggest interest in cooperating with German prosecutors who searched its offices in November as part of an investigation into money laundering allegations.

Sewing said the bank had done nothing wrong and was cooperating with prosecutors.

Asked in an interview with Die Zeit on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos about a possible tie-up with domestic rival Commerzbank, Sewing said: “I have a real task ahead of me, (to) bring back profit to Deutsche Bank.

“That’s my main task, anything else is beyond what I am thinking about.”