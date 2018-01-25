FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#Full coverage from Davos
January 25, 2018 / 8:25 AM / in 37 minutes

Mnuchin says not concerned where dollar is in short-term

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - U.S Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday that the U.S. administration was not concerned about the level of the dollar in the short term.

“I thought my comment on the dollar was actually quite clear yesterday,” Mnuchin told reporters at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“I thought it was actually balanced and consistent with what I’ve said before, which is, we are not concerned with where the dollar is in the short term. And it’s a very very liquid market.”

Writing by Noah Barkin and Yara Bayoumy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.