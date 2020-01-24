Big Story 15
January 24, 2020 / 11:09 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

ECB's Lagarde says uptick in inflation 'really minor'

1 Min Read

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde poses before a news conference on the outcome of the meeting of the Governing Council in Frankfurt, Germany, January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde dismissed a recent uptick in euro zone inflation as “really minor”, adding that much higher readings would be needed to change the picture.

“We’re seeing inflation moving a teeny, tiny little bit but this is really minor,” Lagarde said during a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum on Friday. “It would take much higher numbers to actually change the picture fundamentally.”

Reporting By Balazs Koranyi and Greg Roumeliotis; Writing by Francesco Canepa

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below