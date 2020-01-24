ECB's Lagarde says uptick in inflation 'really minor'

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde poses before a news conference on the outcome of the meeting of the Governing Council in Frankfurt, Germany, January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde dismissed a recent uptick in euro zone inflation as “really minor”, adding that much higher readings would be needed to change the picture.

“We’re seeing inflation moving a teeny, tiny little bit but this is really minor,” Lagarde said during a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum on Friday. “It would take much higher numbers to actually change the picture fundamentally.”