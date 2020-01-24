ECB needs inflation target that means the same to everyone: Knot

FILE PHOTO: ECB board member Klaas Knot appears at a Dutch parliamentary hearing in The Hague, Netherlands September 23, 2019 REUTERS/Eva Plevier

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should clarify its inflation target, currently defined as an annual rate of price growth below but close to 2%, so that it means the same to everyone, ECB rate-setter Klaas Knot said on Friday.

“It is not an easily communicable concept that we currently have a ‘close’ and a ‘below’,” Knot said during a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum.

“The outcome should be that we have an inflation objective that everyone on the Governing Council explains in identical terms.”