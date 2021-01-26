EU's von der Leyen: COVID-19 vaccine producers must honour obligations

FILE PHOTO: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a news conference following a video conference of the members of the European Council on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Brussels, Belgium January 21, 2021. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines must honour their delivery obligations, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, adding that Brussels would establish a mechanism to monitor vaccine exports from the bloc.

Astrazeneca told the EU last week that it could not meet agreed supply targets by the end of March.

“Europe invested billions to help develop the world’s first COVID19 vaccines. To create a truly global common good. And now, the companies must deliver. They must honour their obligations,” the head of the EU executive said at a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum.

“This is why we will set up a vaccine export transparency mechanism. Europe is determined to contribute. But it also means business,” von der Leyen added.