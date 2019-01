FILE PHOTO: French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire attends the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris, France, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - France is keeping its 2019 economic growth forecast of 1.7 percent, French finance minister Bruno Le Maire told Bloomberg Television in an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“We are sticking to our growth forecast of 1.7 percent,” he said.