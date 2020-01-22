Hong Kong's Lam says city vigilant over coronavirus

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends a session at the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 22, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Wednesday that the government had been very vigilant over the coronavirus, adding that the rapid flow of people across the border made the city highly vulnerable to the outbreak.

Lam also confirmed the first “highly suspected” case of the coronavirus during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The leader of Hong Kong said violence seen during seven months of demonstrations against the government showed total disrespect for people with different opinions, adding that she would not give in to demands that would undermine the city.