Huawei chairman says foreign officials welcome to see its labs

FILE PHOTO: The Huawei logo is seen during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Huawei Chairman Liang Hua said on Tuesday the company would allow foreign officials to visit its labs, as the Chinese company faces suspicion from Western countries that its telecoms equipment could be used for espionage.

Liang told reporters at the World Economic Forum in Davos that Huawei followed the laws of countries where it operates. If requested, it was ready to welcome foreign officials and let them see its facilities and business processes, he said.

He said the company was seeking a quick conclusion of the case of its executive Meng Wanzhou, arrested in Canada on Dec. 1 on an extradition request from the United States over U.S. accusations of sanctions busting that Huawei denies.