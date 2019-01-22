Huawei chairman says will seek swift resolution of detained executive

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - China’s Huawei Technologies will call for a quick resolution of the case regarding its detained executive in Canada who is accused of violating U.S. sanctions on Iran, the company’s chairman, Liang Hua, said on Tuesday.

Liang, who was appointed acting chief financial officer of Huawei in December following the arrest of the company’s CFO at the request of the United States, was speaking to media on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Former CFO Meng Wanzhou, who is also the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, was arrested in Canada on Dec. 1 over alleged violations of U.S. sanctions. She was released on bail last month and is due in court in Vancouver on Feb. 6.