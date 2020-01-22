UK-EU trade deal on goods and services doable by end of 2020: UK's Javid

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid attends a session during the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 22, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union are capable of reaching a long-term trade deal covering both goods and services by the end of this year, finance minister Sajid Javid said on Wednesday, dismissing suggestions from the EU that this is unrealistic.

“I’ve had a number of discussions with my European colleagues ... and there is a strong belief on both sides that it can be done,” Javid said in a panel discussion with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva.

“It can be done for both goods – where we want to see free trade with zero tariffs, zero quotas – but also on services,” he added at the forum in Davos, Switzerland.