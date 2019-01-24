France wants minimum corporate tax at world level: Le Maire

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire leaves following the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, December 19, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - France wants to push during its presidency of the Group of Seven (G7) for a global taxation system including a minimum corporate tax at world level, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday.

Le Maire told the World Economic Forum in Davos this was needed to address imbalances among the taxes paid by big and small companies.

He said he had discussed the idea with the United States.

“There is a common understanding among all G7 members that we need a new taxation system,” he said.