FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#Full coverage from Davos
January 24, 2018 / 5:34 PM / in 2 hours

Macron calls for global compact to harness globalization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron called at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Wednesday for a “global compact” to harness the negative effects of globalization, warning against a race to the bottom on taxes and regulation.

Slideshow (4 Images)

Speaking a day before Donald Trump arrives at the annual gathering in the Swiss Alps, Macron did not mention the president by name, but joked about the heavy snowfall, saying it might lead some people to question climate change.

“Fortunately you didn’t invite anybody skeptical of global warming this year,” Macron said to WEF founder Klaus Schwab, on the stage with him.

Reporting by Noah Barkin and Yara Bayoumy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.