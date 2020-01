A logo of the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting is pictured on a window in Davos, Switzerland, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said on Tuesday he understood that no-one in Russia was contemplating quitting the so-called OPEC+ deal in March.

He said at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos that it was important for OPEC+ to meet in March to review its current deal.