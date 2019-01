Borge Brende, President of World Economic Forum stands on a stage while U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is seen on screens as he addresses attendees via satellite, during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 22, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday that he expected further progress by the end of next month in nuclear negotiations with North Korea.

Pompeo, addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos via satellite link, said he believed by the end of February “we’ll have another good marker along the way” with North Korea.