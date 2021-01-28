Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Business News

Putin calls for EU-Russia talks to help flagging ties, says trade falling

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a video conference during the World Economic Forum (WEF) of the Davos Agenda, in Moscow, Russia January 27, 2021. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin called on Wednesday for greater dialogue between Russia and the European Union and a more positive agenda to try to improve strained relations that he said had prompted a fall in trade.

Putin’s comments at a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum come as Russia’s ties with the West are under new pressure over the treatment of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Reporting by Andrew Osborn, Vladimir Soldatkin, Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Osborn

