Putin calls for EU-Russia talks to help flagging ties, says trade falling

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a video conference during the World Economic Forum (WEF) of the Davos Agenda, in Moscow, Russia January 27, 2021. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin called on Wednesday for greater dialogue between Russia and the European Union and a more positive agenda to try to improve strained relations that he said had prompted a fall in trade.

Putin’s comments at a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum come as Russia’s ties with the West are under new pressure over the treatment of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.