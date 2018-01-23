Russia's RDIF head says Russia-OPEC cooperation should last for years

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - The head of Russia’s Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev - the first Russian official to suggest a possibility of a joint oil output deal with OPEC two years ago in Davos - said Moscow and Riyadh should be coordinating oil policies for many more years.

He also told Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos that Russia should embark on reforms such as cutting state presence in its economy after the presidential election in March, in which the current leader Vladimir Putin is widely anticipated to be re-elected.