Spain's prime minister reaffirms pledge to curb budget deficit, debt levels

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez delivers a special address during the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 22, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Spain’s Socialist prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, reiterated on Wednesday that his new government was committed to decreasing the budget deficit and debt levels.

“We maintain our commitment to reducing the deficit and public debt levels, which will undoubtedly generate greater confidence among economic agents and enable us to have a government with greater possibilities for action and future investment,” said Sanchez.

Earlier this month, Sanchez said he hoped to soon start negotiations with the European Commission regarding easing Spain’s public deficit targets.

