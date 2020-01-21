Davos: Easing U.S.-China dispute could boost copper to high $6,000s: ERG CEO

FILE PHOTO: Copper rods at Truong Phu cable factory in northern Hai Duong province, outside Hanoi, Vietnam, August 11, 2017. REUTERS/Kham/File Photo

(Reuters) - An easing in the U.S.-China trade dispute could push copper prices to the high $6,000s in 2020, Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) Chief Executive Benedikt Sobotka said on Tuesday in the Swiss ski resort of Davos.

The copper market’s fundamentals will be strong in 2020 driven by Chinese infrastructure investment, electric vehicles and charging stations, Sobotka told the Reuters Global Markets Forum on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) annual meeting.

