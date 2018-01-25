FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2018 / 2:22 PM / in an hour

Military option on North Korea crisis 'unacceptable': South Korea foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - South Korea’s foreign minister said on Thursday that the standoff over North Korea’s nuclear program must be resolved diplomatically, and she is certain Washington will consult her government first if a military option were to be considered.

“(The nuclear issue) has to be solved though diplomatic endeavors. The idea of a military solution is unacceptable,” Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said at a news briefing on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“I’m assured that anything that the United States does on this front is done in close consultation with us.”

Reporting by Soyoung Kim in DAVOS, SwitzerlandEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

