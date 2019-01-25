News from the 2019 World Economic Forum
WTO chief: China to join drive on e-commerce rules

Roberto Azevedo, Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - World Trade Organization Director-General Roberto Azevedo said on Friday that China had announced it would be a co-sponsor of an initiative by nearly half of the WTO’s members to start negotiating this year on new rules for e-commerce.

Azevedo was speaking after a meeting of trade ministers in Davos which was not attended by the United States, but he told reporters this was “not any sign of a lack of (U.S.) engagement”. President Donald Trump has been a harsh critic of the WTO.

