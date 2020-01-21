Trump to break bread with Apple's Cook and other CEOs: sources

FILE PHOTO: Apple CEO Tim Cook arrives to the global premiere for Apple's "The Morning Show" at the Lincoln Center in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will attend a breakfast meeting on Wednesday with Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook and other business leaders on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, according to sources familiar with the situation.

One source initially said Cook was meeting Trump over dinner with other CEOs on Tuesday but later said Cook planned to meet the president for breakfast on Wednesday.

On Tuesday evening Trump had dinner with several CEOs in a meeting organized with the help of Trump’s adviser and daughter, Ivanka Trump, this source added.