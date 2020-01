Trump says to discuss trade deal with EU's Von der Leyen

U.S. President Donald Trump attends a bilateral meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he was going to discuss a trade deal with the European Union (EU) in a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Speaking ahead of a meeting with von der Leyen on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump said: “Hopefully, we’ll get something done.”

He earlier told delegates that trade deals struck this month with China and Mexico represented a model for the 21st Century.