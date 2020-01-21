Trump says Fed has lowered rates too slowly

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a speech during the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Thousands of miles from his impeachment trial in the United States, President Donald Trump took centre stage at Davos on Tuesday to tout the success of the country’s economy.

Trump, who is attending his second meeting of global political and business leaders at the World Economic Forum,told a packed auditorium that the U.S. Federal Resserve had lowered interest rates too slowly.

His address picked up on some of the themes Trump voiced when he first addressed the WEF two years ago.