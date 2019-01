FILE PHOTO - Chairman of the Board of Directors, Axel Weber of Swiss bank UBS awaits the annual shareholder meeting in Basel, Switzerland May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - UBS Chairman Axel Weber expects China to attract an additional $250 billion in investment in the next few quarters due to indices reweighting and believes an unorderly Brexit would be in nobody’s interest.

Weber said everybody needs to compromise on Brexit to achieve a deal.