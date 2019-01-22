UBS's Weber says Europe, U.S. rate hike cycles on hold

FILE PHOTO: Chairman of the Board of Directors, Axel Weber of Swiss bank UBS awaits the annual shareholder meeting in Basel, Switzerland May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Swiss bank UBS Chairman Axel Weber said on Tuesday that central banks in Europe and the United States seem to be on hold in their interest rate hike cycles.

In a seminar at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Weber also said normalization of crisis-mode, ultra-easy monetary policies of major central banks likely won’t happen in the current economic expansionary cycle and will instead be “an issue for the next cycle.”