News from the 2019 World Economic Forum
UBS's Weber says Europe, U.S. rate hike cycles on hold

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Swiss bank UBS Chairman Axel Weber said on Tuesday that central banks in Europe and the United States seem to be on hold in their interest rate hike cycles.

In a seminar at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Weber also said normalization of crisis-mode, ultra-easy monetary policies of major central banks likely won’t happen in the current economic expansionary cycle and will instead be “an issue for the next cycle.”

