Ukraine PM in Davos: government and prime minister do not plan to resign

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s government and Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk do not plan to resign and have good relations with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Honcharuk said on Thursday.

“The government is not going anywhere, we continue to work and do not plan any resignations,” Honcharuk told an economic forum in Davos.

Last week Honcharuk offered to quit after an audio recording suggested he had criticized the president. Zelenskiy allowed him to keep his job.