FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#Full coverage from Davos
January 25, 2018 / 3:01 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump says talks with UK will lead to tremendous rise in trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAVOS (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that discussions underway between the U.S. and Britain would lead to a “tremendous increase” in trade between the two countries.

Speaking to reporters shortly after a meeting with U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump also said Britain and the U.S. were “on the same wave length in every respect”.

May said the special relationship between the two countries continued and that a trip by Trump to the U.K. was under discussion.

Reporting by Mark Bendeich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.