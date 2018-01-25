Trump says talks with UK will lead to tremendous rise in trade

DAVOS (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that discussions underway between the U.S. and Britain would lead to a “tremendous increase” in trade between the two countries.

Speaking to reporters shortly after a meeting with U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump also said Britain and the U.S. were “on the same wave length in every respect”.

May said the special relationship between the two countries continued and that a trip by Trump to the U.K. was under discussion.