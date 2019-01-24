Forget trade, Brexit an 'existential' issue for Ireland: PM

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium December 14, 2018. Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Britain’s impending departure from the European Union is not just about trade for Ireland but is an existential issue for its nearest neighbor, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar told Reuters on Thursday.

“Often when I talk about Brexit outside of Ireland, people talk about it as if it’s a trade deal, as if it’s about trade and jobs and the economy and migration”, Varadkar said in an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“All those things are important but this is different for Ireland. We’ve had 20 years of peace in Ireland, increased North-South co-operation, and the foundation for all of that was the European Union. That’s why for us this is a very different question. This is at a different level for us.”