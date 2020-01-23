Volkswagen CEO - Luca de Meo is probably in talks with Renault: CNBC

FILE PHOTO: SEAT President and CEO Luca de Meo poses during an interview at the SEAT car factory in Martorell, near Barcelona, Spain October 31, 2018. Picture taken October 31, 2018. REUTERS/Albert Gea

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The chief executive of Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) told CNBC that Luca de Meo, who earlier this month stepped down as chief executive of the German carmaker’s Spanish Seat brand, was probably in talks with Renault (RENA.PA).

“We are very, very sad that Luca is leaving us because he played a very important role in the group ... he did a great job with us but we accepted that he’s going to leave and he’s probably in talks with Renault, that’s what he told us,” Herbert Diess said.