Roberto Azevedo, Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - The head of the World Trade Organisation said on Friday that the risks to the global economy from trade tensions are very real.

Roberto Azevedo was speaking the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos.