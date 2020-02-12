Singapore's DBS reports 14% rise in fourth-quarter net profit, just above estimates

People walk past a DBS branch in Singapore October 8, 2019. Picture taken October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Feline Lim

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - DBS Group Holdings Ltd (DBSM.SI), Southeast Asia’s biggest lender, reported a 14% rise in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, just above market estimates, and said it saw little impact on its business from the coronavirus outbreak.

The Singapore-based bank reported net profit of S$1.51 billion ($1.09 billion) for October-December versus S$1.32 billion a year earlier, and compared with an average estimate of S$1.48 billion from five analysts, according to data from Refinitiv.

CEO Piyush Gupta said in a statement that the lender was on track to meet its previous guidance before the outbreak of the coronavirus, which has triggered concerns of widening economic impact. He said assuming the virus was controlled by the summer, the revenue impact to DBS would be around 1%-2%.

Economists expect Singapore’s export-reliant economy to contract this quarter due to the impact of the coronavirus, which has already claimed more than 1,100 lives in China. Last year the economy grew 0.7%.