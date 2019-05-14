Britain's Kate views Bletchley Park codebreaker exhibit for D-Day

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, leaves Bletchley Park after viewing a D-Day Exhibition in Milton Keynes, Britain May 14, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Kate, Britain’s Duchess of Cambridge, traveled on Tuesday to the old home of Britain’s World War Two codebreakers - and where her own grandmother worked, visiting an exhibition marking the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy.

The historic site in Milton Keynes is where mathematician Alan Turing cracked Nazi Germany’s “unbreakable” Enigma code.

“D-Day: Interception, Intelligence, Invasion”, held in the Teleprinter Building where codebreakers worked on intercepted messages, features an immersive film, shown on a giant curved screen, based on newly declassified information showing how Bletchley Park helped in the planning of the allied landings in France in June 1944.

On a previous visit in 2014, Kate, the wife of Britain’s Prince William, met veteran codebreakers who worked alongside her late grandmother, Valerie Glassborow and her twin sister.