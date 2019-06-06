Trump arrives in France for D-Day 75th anniversary commemorations

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives in Caen, France, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings, Caen France, June 6, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

CAEN, France (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Caen, western France, on Thursday to pay tribute to the Allied forces who took part 75 years ago in D-Day, the largest seaborne invasion in history that helped turned the tide of World War Two.

“Today, we remember those who fell here, and we honor all who fought here. They won back this ground for civilization,” Trump is expected to say during a ceremony at a U.S. war cemetery overlooking one of the Normandy landing beaches.

“The exceptional might came from an exceptional spirit. The abundance of courage came from an abundance of faith. The great deeds of our Army came from the great depths of their love,” he will say, according to a White House handout.