Replica Spitfire turns heads at London station, marking D-Day anniversary

A replica Spitfire is seen on display to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings at London Bridge station in London, Britain, May 31, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Commuters at a London station got up close and personal with a World War Two icon on Friday, when a replica Supermarine Spitfire went on display on the concourse.

The full-scale copy of the plane widely credited with winning the Battle of Britain in 1940, on loan from the Imperial War Museums, will remain at London Bridge station for 10 days.

The display is part of celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings on June 6, 1944, when the Spitfire provided air support to Allied troops over Normandy in a fighter-bomber role.

“It’s one of the few things that the British were using from the very beginning of the war to the very end of the war so it’s truly representative of the gamut of the conflict,” John Delaney, the Imperial War Museums’ curator for World War Two, told Reuters.

The display, which many commuters stopped to take pictures of on Friday, is among several events and exhibitions the museum is holding to mark the anniversary of the largest seaborne invasion in history.

In France, British Prime Minister Theresa May and U.S. President Donald Trump will join President Emmanuel Macron for commemoration ceremonies.