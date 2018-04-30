FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 30, 2018

Activist Crystal Amber 3.11 percent stake in De La Rue: filing

LONDON (Reuters) - Activist Crystal Amber on Monday disclosed a 3.11 percent stake in De La Rue (DLAR.L), the company that makes British passports, in a filing to the London Stock Exchange.

Crystal Amber had taken a stake in De La Rue earlier this month after it lost the contract for Britain’s new blue post-Brexit passports to Franco-Dutch firm Gemalto (GTO.AS), Sky News previously reported.

    De La Rue’s current contract, which is worth 400 million pounds ($549.44 million), ends in July 2019.

    ($1 = 0.7280 pounds)

    Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Simon Jessop

