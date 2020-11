MILAN (Reuters) - Italian gas group Snam SRG.MI has agreed to buy a 33% stake in Italy's Industrie De Nora from Blackstone BX.N in a deal valuing the clean energy company at around 1.2 billion euros ($1.42 billion) including debt.

In a statement on Thursday, Snam said the deal, which will be completed in the first quarter of next year, will strengthen its position in hydrogen technologies.