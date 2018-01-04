FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Iran
Myanmar
Predictions 2018
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Special Reports
Deals
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Future Of Money
#Deals
January 4, 2018 / 11:46 AM / in 2 hours

DEA says talks over final merger agreement with Wintershall ongoing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Talks over a final agreement to merge BASF’s (BASFn.DE) oil and gas unit Wintershall with DEA, a vehicle of Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman, are still ongoing, DEA said in a statement on Thursday.

    DEA, which Fridman acquired from German energy group RWE (RWEG.DE) in 2014, also needs to explore, develop and produce at lower costs, Chief Executive Maria Moraeus Hanssen was quoted as saying.

    BASF last month agreed to merge Wintershall with DEA, creating Germany’s first oil champion that could be listed on the stock exchange after the deal’s expected close in the second half of 2018.

    Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.