BASF says in talks to combine oil unit with Fridman's DEA

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - BASF said it was in talks to combine its oil and gas unit Wintershall [WINT.UL] with DEA [RWEDE.UL], the energy group owned by Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman, as the German group expands its core plastics and chemicals operations.

Flags of the German chemical company BASF are pictured in Monheim, Germany April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender/File Photo

“BASF would hold the majority of the shares in the joint enterprise. An Initial Public Offering (IPO) of the joint enterprise would be an option in the medium term,” BASF said in a statement.

It added there was no assurance that a deal would be signed.

In May, Kurt Bock, BASF chief executive, said profit contributions from its oil and gas unit were diminishing further amid weak oil prices. As a result, the group would focus on boosting profitability at its chemicals and crop protection businesses.

The Oil & Gas division accounts for about 8 percent of group operating profit so far this year and in 2016, down from more than 20 percent in 2015.

Adjusted operating earnings at the Wintershall oil and gas business was 533 million euros ($632.56 million) in the first nine months of the year.

BASF, whose products include catalytic converters, vitamins and foam chemicals, has been on an acquisition spree during the past two years. In October, it paid 5.9 billion euros to buy seed and herbicide businesses from Bayer. It also bought Solvay’s Nylon business for 1.6 billion euros, and in 2016 bought Albemarle Corp’s surface-treatment unit Chemetall for $3.2 billion.

Shares in BASF were up 2.9 percent at 1316 GMT, while the STOXX Europe 600 Chemicals index was up 1 percent.

Fridman’s LetterOne Group outbid BASF in 2014 to acquire DEA from German utility RWE.